Fed's Dudley says optimistic on China's economic transition
March 1, 2016 / 6:21 AM / in 2 years

Fed's Dudley says optimistic on China's economic transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Tuesday he was optimistic that China’s economic transition could be managed, and said policymakers were doing a good job reorienting growth toward consumption.

“I think that they are on the right course. Obviously, this is difficult to manage because it’s a big, complex economy so I would not be surprised if there were a few bumps...but I think that I‘m quite optimistic that this transition can be managed,” he said.

Dudley, a permanent voter on U.S. monetary policy, was speaking at a forum in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Reporting by Li Zheng, Sun Qizi, John Ruwitch and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

