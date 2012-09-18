Fed will continue to weigh costs, benefits of QE3: Dudley

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve policymaker said the costs and benefits of the latest round of bond buying will continue to be evaluated, and a key aim is instilling confidence in the U.S. economic recovery.

New York Fed President William Dudley said on Tuesday that Europe’s debt crisis and the so-called fiscal cliff of U.S. tax rises and spending cuts are two “wild cards” for the recovery. He added that the Fed will ensure monetary policy responds to the outcome of the fiscal cliff, which comes at the beginning of 2013.