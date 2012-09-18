FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed will continue to weigh costs, benefits of QE3: Dudley
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2012 / 9:43 PM / in 5 years

Fed will continue to weigh costs, benefits of QE3: Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve policymaker said the costs and benefits of the latest round of bond buying will continue to be evaluated, and a key aim is instilling confidence in the U.S. economic recovery.

New York Fed President William Dudley said on Tuesday that Europe’s debt crisis and the so-called fiscal cliff of U.S. tax rises and spending cuts are two “wild cards” for the recovery. He added that the Fed will ensure monetary policy responds to the outcome of the fiscal cliff, which comes at the beginning of 2013.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.