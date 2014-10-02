Boss defends New York Fed bank examiners in wake of 'secret' tapes

William Dudley, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks during the Asia Society and Economic Club of New York luncheon, in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York defended his on-the-ground bank examiners after secretly recorded tapes suggested they were too cozy with Wall Street, saying on Thursday he “completely” stands behind them.

William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said the independence of his bank examiners is “paramount,” and that he has personally overseen improvements in the group that is tasked with policing some of the world’s biggest banks.

“I completely stand behind the integrity and work of our supervision staff at the New York Fed,” he told an audience at New York University. “These people are completely dedicated to the goal of the safety and soundness of the financial system – and that’s it. They are operating completely in the public interest.”

Last week, radio and press outlets unveiled portions of conversations between New York Fed examiners and Goldman Sachs Group Inc officials, which were secretly recorded in 2012 by a former examiner who sued the New York Fed for wrongful dismissal.

The examiner, Carmen Segarra, is appealing a judge’s decision in April to dismiss her case.

The recordings, which were not heard in court, appear to depict a group of examiners who were shy to demand changes to Goldman’s conflict-of-interest policies and to forcibly demand from the bank details about a transaction with Banco Santander.

In response, a handful of lawmakers have called for hearings into what one said was a “too cozy” relationship between the Fed and Wall Street, a notion that has simmered among Americans since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

“Unfortunately I cannot provide as much detail about how we do supervision as I would like because a lot of supervisory information is confidential, and by law and regulation cannot be discussed,” Dudley told students, academics and bankers gathered at the school.

Supervision remains a “priority,” he said, citing more senior officers and the importance of “open and informed debate” in the group that monitors banks for risky and inappropriate activities, often with in-house examiners.

In the suit, Segarra claimed she was fired after refusing to alter a critical examination of Goldman’s legal and compliance units, suggesting her superiors were too deferential to the bank.