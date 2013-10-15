FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed holding down government net interest expense temporary: Dudley
October 15, 2013 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Fed holding down government net interest expense temporary: Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s actions are holding down the U.S. government’s net interest expense but that should not be viewed as indefinite, New York Fed President William Dudley told a panel in Mexico City on Tuesday.

“People should view that as temporary rather than permanent,” he said. He added the Fed was missing more on the employment side than the inflation side of its mandate.

“Rising debt service cost is likely to be quite large in coming years because the size of the aggregate debt has increased substantially and interest rates are unusually low,” he added.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle

