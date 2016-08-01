FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley says U.S. economic growth of 2 percent a 'satisfactory outlook'
#Business News
August 1, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Fed's Dudley says U.S. economic growth of 2 percent a 'satisfactory outlook'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.Lucas Jackson

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth of 2 percent is a "satisfactory outlook", as anything stronger than that could force the Federal Reserve to handle monetary policy more aggressively, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.

"We're growing 2 percent and we're pretty close to full employment. If we grew much faster than that, we would probably take monetary policy more aggressively," Dudley told reporters on the sidelines of an international central bankers conference in Bali.

"So 2 percent growth is probably a pretty satisfactory outlook."

Dudley earlier on Monday said he expected 2 percent growth over the next 18 months after a "sluggish" second quarter.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Sam Holmes

