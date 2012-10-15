FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Difficult to set policy markers: Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday he would like the central bank to move forward with giving more specific guidance on what economic conditions would prompt a withdrawal of monetary stimulus, but that such a move was difficult.

There has been much recent debate on whether the Fed should specify markers, for example inflation and unemployment rates, that would cause the Fed to adjust policy.

But “it’s hard to summarize the economy” in such a way that would provide more transparency, William Dudley said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

