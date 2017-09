President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley attends a forum organized by Mexico's Central Bank in Mexico City October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said in prepared remarks on Wednesday that he was more hopeful about the outlook for the U.S. economy, reiterating a view he expressed earlier in the week.

