Fed's Dudley reinforces new rules for foreign banks

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley attends a forum organized by Mexico's Central Bank in Mexico City October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

(Reuters) - It remains unclear how foreign authorities would react if a too-big-to-fail bank were to collapse into bankruptcy, a top U.S. central banker said in a defense of a controversial U.S. rule that slaps foreign banks with higher capital standards.

New York Fed President William Dudley, in remarks prepared for delivery in Auckland on Wednesday morning, said such financial institutions still threaten global financial stability as long as they are deemed “systemically important.”

Dudley, a powerful Fed policymaker and the point-person for Wall Street supervision, did not appear to break new ground in his calls for further work on stabilizing the financial system that collapsed in 2008, causing a crisis and recession.

But he threw his weight behind tighter new rules for large foreign banks operating in the United States, which will need to set up an intermediate holding company subject to the same capital, risk management and liquidity standards as U.S. banks.

“We do not know for certain how foreign authorities would react if the parent of a U.S.-based (systemically important bank) were placed into a Title II resolution proceeding,” Dudley said at an Asia-Pacific High Level Meeting on Bank Supervision in New Zealand, according to a copy of the speech.

“Uncertainties exist regarding whether foreign authorities either might choose, or be required, to take defensive actions such as ring-fencing that could disrupt the smooth implementation of the resolution process,” he added.

“An important task going forward is for authorities to work cooperatively and expeditiously to resolve these uncertainties.”

The U.S. central bank adopted its rule for the U.S. operations of foreign banks on February 18.

Speaking broadly, Dudley said: ”The goal of financial stability will remain elusive so long as we have financial firms that are judged as ‘too big to fail.’

“Ideally, we want a regime in which we retain the benefits from the services provided by (such banks) to the economy, but not at the price of having to ‘bail-out’ such institutions in order to preserve financial stability should they come to the brink of failure.”