FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Less traditional work could hurt U.S. worker security: Fed's Dudley
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2016 / 2:19 PM / 9 months ago

Less traditional work could hurt U.S. worker security: Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, speaks at Brooklyn College in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 7, 2014.Keith Bedford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As "nine-to-five" jobs diminish in the United States, the Federal Reserve will be on alert as to whether the shift is making American workers less secure, an influential Federal Reserve policymaker said on Thursday.

"People are increasingly employed in less traditional work arrangements," New York Fed President William Dudley said in prepared remarks that did not mention monetary policy.

"We need to understand how this evolution is affecting job security and earnings stability," he told a conference on the evolution of work. "While these jobs might provide workers with more flexibility, they might also come with increased income volatility and financial vulnerability."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.