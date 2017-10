William Dudley, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, addresses the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve might still raise U.S. interest rates twice this year, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Friday.

Two rate hikes remain a “reasonable expectation” despite hiring data for April that was lower than investors expected, Dudley said in an interview with the New York Times.