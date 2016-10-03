U.S. factories rebound, resisting global downward pull
WASHINGTON U.S. factories ramped up activity in September, shaking off a one-month contraction in a sign America was resisting the downward pull of the sluggish global economy.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve would probably not be able to cut interest rates as aggressively as the last time around if it were faced with a U.S. recession in the next few years, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.
Beginning in 2007, the U.S. central bank slashed rates by 5.25 percent as the financial crisis took hold. With rates having since remained near zero, Dudley said the Fed now has less policy room to respond and thus may be cautious about raising rates.
"If another recession were to happen in the next few years, it is likely that the FOMC would be unable to respond with a cut of such magnitude," Dudley, speaking at a private conference at the New York Fed, said of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.
"A risk management approach to monetary policy would suggest that the more concerned one is with the effectiveness of these policies at the zero lower bound, the more cautious one would be in the process of removing accommodation," he added in prepared remarks.
Dudley is a permanent voter on Fed policy and close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DETROIT Major automakers reported lower September U.S. sales on Monday despite high consumer discounts, as pickup truck volumes fell for both General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co .
HOUSTON Chevron Corp on Monday said it stands behind John Stumpf, a member of its board and the chief executive of bank Wells Fargo & Co , despite growing concerns about his leadership during a customer service scandal.