May 21, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Lower inflation not yet bothering Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

William Dudley, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks during the Asia Society and Economic Club of New York luncheon, in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Tuesday he is not yet concerned about weaker U.S. inflation readings because, importantly, inflation expectations have not fallen and remain near the U.S. central bank’s 2-percent target.

Dudley, a key ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and a permanent voter on monetary policy, said at a Japan Society gathering that he expects inflation to rebound from around 1 percent now.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

