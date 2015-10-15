Dudley says confident tightening job market to lead to inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said on Thursday he does not need to see an actual rise in inflation before agreeing to raise interest rates as long as labor markets continue to improve.

Dudley said he is confident that falling unemployment will eventually lead to rising prices.

“I see more pressure on resources,” Dudley said in response to a question following a panel presentation in Washington. “I see a linkage between pressure on labor market resources and my confidence in inflation.”