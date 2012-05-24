FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aging, discouraged workers behind labor changes: Fed's Dudley
May 24, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Aging, discouraged workers behind labor changes: Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

William C. Dudley, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Demographic factors like an aging labor force, as well as more discouraged workers, are the likely behind the drop in the U.S. participation rate, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday.

The participation rate, a measure of how many Americans are looking for work, fell in April to a 30-year low at 63.6 percent of the population, as more people dropped out of the workforce.

But Dudley also expressed optimism that the high national jobless rate, at 8.1 percent, would drop and that permanent “structural” factors are not as serious as some people worry they are.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
