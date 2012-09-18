FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed not out of ammunition, Dudley says
September 18, 2012 / 5:37 PM / in 5 years

Fed not out of ammunition, Dudley says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, having just last week launched a third round of large-scale asset purchases, is nevertheless not out of ammunition and can do more so-called quantitative easing if need be, the influential head of the New York Fed bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank will apply more such “medicine” if monetary policymakers judge that the economic recovery needs it, William Dudley responded to a question at the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

