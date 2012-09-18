Fed not out of ammunition, Dudley says

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve, having just last week launched a third round of large-scale asset purchases, is nevertheless not out of ammunition and can do more so-called quantitative easing if need be, the influential head of the New York Fed bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank will apply more such “medicine” if monetary policymakers judge that the economic recovery needs it, William Dudley responded to a question at the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.