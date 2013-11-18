Not yet enough U.S. growth for sustained labor boost: Fed's Dudley

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has not yet seen enough U.S. economic growth momentum to convince policymakers of a sustained improvement in the labor market outlook, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.

Talking to students at Queens College, Dudley said low inflation and high unemployment point to the need for accommodative policies for a considerable period of time. For now, he added, the benefits of bond buying outweigh the costs, and there are no current signs of “disturbing” asset bubbles.