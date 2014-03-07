FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rate rise around mid-2015 a reasonable assumption: Fed's Dudley
March 7, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Rate rise around mid-2015 a reasonable assumption: Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley attends a forum organized by Mexico's Central Bank in Mexico City October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It is reasonable for investors to predict that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sometime around mid-2015, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday.

Market expectations are for the Fed to raise interest rates “sometime toward the middle of 2015,” he said at Brooklyn College. “I think those are a very reasonable set of expectations based on what we know today, and our economic forecasts.”

Most market participants who closely follow the Fed, he noted, are expecting a rate rise when the unemployment rate falls to around 6 percent.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
