Dudley says agrees with Yellen's cautious approach on rate rises

(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on Thursday said he agrees with Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s views that the U.S. central bank should proceed cautiously on raising interest rates, particularly given risks from slow growth abroad.

If the U.S. economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, pushing down unemployment and pushing up on inflation, the Fed will gradually normalize its interest-rate policy, Dudley said, echoing Yellen’s comments earlier this week.

“I agree with everything she said,” he said after a speech at the Virginia Military Institute defending the Fed’s response to the financial crisis.

But the Fed is “proceeding cautiously” on interest-rate hikes because domestic economic growth is still slow and because of uncertainty in growth prospects for the rest of the world. The Fed is also taking it slowly because interest rates are still near zero, giving it little cushion should the economy be hit by another shock.