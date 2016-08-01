Fed's Dudley says likely to raise rates before election if economy improves quickly

William Dudley, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, addresses the Economic Club of New York at a luncheon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 12, 2015.

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates before the November U.S. election if the economy and labor market improve quickly, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.

"If that all happens very quickly, I can definitely see the Fed raising interest rates even prior to the election possibly," Dudley said at an international central bankers conference in Bali.

"But if that all happens very slowly, then we're going to go very slowly."