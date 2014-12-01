Dudley again defends NY Fed, says improving Wall St. culture

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, speaks at Brooklyn College in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which has faced criticism for its Wall Street oversight, is now taking steps to improve bank culture and risk management, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday.

Dudley, who faced a congressional hearing on the issue last month, said bank managers are taking the need for change more seriously. Taking questions from students, he also said the New York Fed was working to eliminate the possibility of conflicts of interest, and he “categorically” rejected the notion that the Fed was in collusion with banks.