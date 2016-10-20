FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells scandal shows bank culture still a problem: Fed's Dudley
#Business News
October 20, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

Wells scandal shows bank culture still a problem: Fed's Dudley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York, U.S. on November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The scandal at Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which opened millions of unauthorized accounts, “underscores that we have a lot more work” to do to fix the culture within big U.S. banks, one of the country’s top financial regulators said on Wednesday.

William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, made the comment at a Lotos Club dinner a day before his Fed bank is to host a conference “Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services Industry.”

Last month, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $190 million settlement over its staff opening as many as 2 million accounts without customers’ knowledge. The misconduct triggered a raft of federal and state investigations and led to the resignation last week of its chief executive and chairman, John Stumpf.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

