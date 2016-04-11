FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Dudley does not comment on monetary policy, economy
April 11, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Dudley does not comment on monetary policy, economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley on Monday called for changes in school financing, housing, and transportation policy to better support the ability of U.S. families to move from one place to another in pursuit of better jobs and educations.

Dudley’s remarks, prepared for delivery to the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development’s Annual Community Development Conference, focused on the links between economic and geographic mobility in the United States, and did not touch on monetary policy or the outlook for the economy.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

