NY Fed's Dudley says June or July rate hike on the agenda
May 19, 2016 / 3:19 PM / a year ago

NY Fed's Dudley says June or July rate hike on the agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Fed President William Dudley takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is on track for a U.S. rate hike in June or July, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday, a day after the publication of the Fed’s April policy meeting minutes that surprised markets with the strength of support for a hike.

“June is definitely a live meeting depending on how the data evolves,” Dudley said, adding that he was “quite pleased” to see the market has priced in higher chances of a June rate hike this week.

Until the minutes were released, financial markets had all but priced out a rate hike in June. However, bets there would be a hike either next month or in July moved sharply higher after the minutes were released on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

