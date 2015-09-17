Fed to hike rates in 2015 with 'loosest tightening' approach: El-Erian

Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno (L) and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian discuss the role of the private sector in global development during the Bretton Woods Committee annual meeting at World Bank headquarters in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Thursday that the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold off on a rate hike reflects policymakers’ reluctance to add to international financial fragility.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but it left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.

“The Fed’s decision to hold off on a rate hike reflects the extent to which it is worried about further destabilization in global financial condition spilling back and undermining the U.S. recovery,” El-Erian told Reuters. “They are reluctant to add to international financial fragility - and they wish to limit adverse spillback to the U.S. economy.”

El-Erian said he thinks the Federal Reserve will hike at some point this year “in the context of a concerted effort to shift market expectations to focus on what will be the loosest tightening in Fed history.”

El-Erian added the U.S. central bank is operating without the support of other policymakers. “And its models haven’t done a great job of predicting economic developments, and understandably so given all the structural changes here and abroad,” he said.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said developments in a tightly linked global economy had in effect forced the U.S. central bank’s hand.

“The outlook abroad appears to have become less certain,” Yellen told a news conference after the Fed’s policy-setting committee released a statement following a two-day meeting.