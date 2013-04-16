FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans sees "high probability" of bond-buying through fall
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans sees "high probability" of bond-buying through fall

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

Charles Evans, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to need to keep buying bonds through the fall of this year, though the labor market may have improved enough to permit it to begin to trim its purchases by the end of the year, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I continue to see the need for asset purchases with high probability into the fall of this year,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a talk in Chicago. “I think it’s entirely possible that by the end of 2013 we are beginning to exit the asset programs, winding them down, that’s possible. I kind of think it might be into the first part of 2014, actually.”

Evans, a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, said the Fed need not take a long time to wind down its $85 billion of monthly asset purchases if the labor market outlook improves substantially, but could end them “in a couple of weeks” if needed.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
