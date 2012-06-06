FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should "try harder" on labor market: Evans
#Business News
June 6, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Fed should "try harder" on labor market: Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Tuesday he wants to “try harder” to ratchet down the still-high U.S. unemployment rate, adding he would not be too picky about which tool the central bank uses to provide more policy accommodation.

“I’ve generally been willing to go along with anything” that will ease policy more, Charles Evans, president of the regional Fed bank, told a financial gathering in New York.

He also said that Europe’s economic situation is an “obvious concern” and “clearly softening.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
