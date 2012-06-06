Fed should "try harder" on labor market: Evans

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Tuesday he wants to “try harder” to ratchet down the still-high U.S. unemployment rate, adding he would not be too picky about which tool the central bank uses to provide more policy accommodation.

“I’ve generally been willing to go along with anything” that will ease policy more, Charles Evans, president of the regional Fed bank, told a financial gathering in New York.

He also said that Europe’s economic situation is an “obvious concern” and “clearly softening.”