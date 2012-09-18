FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed is "running flat out" on easing efforts, Evans says
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2012 / 1:09 PM / 5 years ago

Fed is "running flat out" on easing efforts, Evans says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is “running flat out” in its efforts to boost the economy with monetary stimulus, but still has room to do more, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed could further sharpen its forward guidance on its policy intentions or add to its current bond-purchasing program, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said at a country club breakfast sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor.

The Fed’s new stimulus also has built-in safeguards to prevent it from going overboard, including checks on inflation and a plan to pare back purchases if the program helps on jobs faster than expected, or to stop the program if it appears to be ineffective, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.