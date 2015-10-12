FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed has met goal on jobs, Evans says; for inflation, not so much
October 12, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Fed has met goal on jobs, Evans says; for inflation, not so much

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has reached its full employment goal, a top U.S. central bank official said on Monday, but it should not yet begin to raise interest rates because it has not yet met its goal of reaching 2-percent inflation.

“We have made great strides on the labor front; we can do better, but in terms of that piece of the conditionality being met, I think that that has been met,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said after a speech to the World Steel Association, referring to the conditions the Fed has said it wants to see before raising rates. “I am more concerned about inflation moving up.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

