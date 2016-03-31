FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 200,000 new jobs in March would be 'very good' -Fed's Evans
March 31, 2016

Some 200,000 new jobs in March would be 'very good' -Fed's Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. job growth of around 200,000 would be “very good,” Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Thursday, adding he expects such gains to edge lower as the labor market reaches an equilibrium and as wages start to rise.

Investors are expecting about 205,000 jobs to have been created in March, according to a Reuters poll. “Since I think that steady employment gains when you are at full employment are going to be a lot closer to 100,000 (per month) anyway, anything like what we are hearing in the market consensus would be a very good number,” Evans told reporters.

“I expect to see continued good employment growth.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

