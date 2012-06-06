FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jobs report likely dampens growth outlook: Fed's Evans
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2012 / 1:07 AM / 5 years ago

Jobs report likely dampens growth outlook: Fed's Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, Charles Evans, said on Tuesday that the May U.S. jobs report will likely dampen his own expectations for U.S. economic growth.

“It’s hard to imagine that our outlook isn’t going to soften a little bit (though) it may not change dramatically,” Evans told reporters in New York.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that only 69,000 jobs were created in May, well below what economists had expected.

Evans currently expects growth in gross domestic product of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent over the next 18 to 24 months. “And it’s probably going to be a bit lower than that, but I’d have to consult with my staff,” he added.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.