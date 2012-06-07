More easing needed to shield U.S: Fed's Evans

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should ease policy more to encourage faster U.S. economic growth and to help withstand possible dangers from abroad, particularly from Europe, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“With all the risks that we’re facing ... we’re in a better situation the stronger the economy is, so that we can withstand whatever blows might be coming our way - or not - and that’s why I think more accommodation would be good,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on CNBC television.