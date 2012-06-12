FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nervous markets need policy clarity: Fed's Evans
#Business News
June 12, 2012

Nervous markets need policy clarity: Fed's Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - If the Federal Reserve were to clarify what economic conditions would cause it to finally tighten monetary policy, that would help inform financial markets that remain uneasy about timing, a top Fed official said on Monday.

“Markets are still a bit nervous that the Fed will take back some of the accommodation in place,” said Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, speaking at a business dinner.

Evans has long advocated more policy easing by the U.S. central bank. He also wants a statement of the inflation and unemployment conditions that would be necessary for the Fed to raise interest rates after some three and a half years of rates near zero.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

