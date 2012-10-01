Fed can be even more explicit about future policy: Evans

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, a big booster of the U.S. central bank’s policy easing move last month, said on Monday the Fed can be even more explicit about what economic conditions will influence its future decisions.

The Fed has not, for example, properly described its attitude toward future inflation, Evans said on CNBC television, adding inflation risks are “not very large at the moment.”

Last month, the Fed launched a possibly massive new round of asset purchases and said it would keep policy easy for a “considerable time after the economic recovery strengthens.”

The $40 billion per month in purchases of mortgage-backed securities would continue until the labor market outlook improves “substantially,” the Fed said in some of the most explicit language it has used to try to help along the stumbling economic recovery.

Still Evans, a dovish Fed official credited with having a big influence on last month’s aggressive easing decision, said more should be done.

“I think we can do a little better about being explicit about our forward guidance,” said Evans, adding, “I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job describing our attitudes about inflation above 2 percent, or below 2 percent.”

Despite concern over the last few years among some economists and even Fed policymakers that easy monetary policy will spark inflation, U.S. core inflation has run below the Fed’s 2 percent target since 2008.

Evans, who will have a vote on monetary policy next year, added: “I think what we want to do is change the confidence factor and get people moving forward.”

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could clarify the central bank’s policy intentions when he gives a speech and answers questions at the Economic Club of Indiana on Monday, starting at 12:30 Eastern (16:30 GMT).