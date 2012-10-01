FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed can be even more explicit about future policy: Evans
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2012 / 12:59 PM / 5 years ago

Fed can be even more explicit about future policy: Evans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Sasin Bangkok Forum July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, a big booster of the U.S. central bank’s policy easing move last month, said on Monday the Fed can be even more explicit about what economic conditions will influence its future decisions.

The Fed has not, for example, properly described its attitude toward future inflation, Evans said on CNBC television, adding inflation risks are “not very large at the moment.”

Last month, the Fed launched a possibly massive new round of asset purchases and said it would keep policy easy for a “considerable time after the economic recovery strengthens.”

The $40 billion per month in purchases of mortgage-backed securities would continue until the labor market outlook improves “substantially,” the Fed said in some of the most explicit language it has used to try to help along the stumbling economic recovery.

Still Evans, a dovish Fed official credited with having a big influence on last month’s aggressive easing decision, said more should be done.

“I think we can do a little better about being explicit about our forward guidance,” said Evans, adding, “I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job describing our attitudes about inflation above 2 percent, or below 2 percent.”

Despite concern over the last few years among some economists and even Fed policymakers that easy monetary policy will spark inflation, U.S. core inflation has run below the Fed’s 2 percent target since 2008.

Evans, who will have a vote on monetary policy next year, added: “I think what we want to do is change the confidence factor and get people moving forward.”

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could clarify the central bank’s policy intentions when he gives a speech and answers questions at the Economic Club of Indiana on Monday, starting at 12:30 Eastern (16:30 GMT).

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.