Fed's Evans: hackers did not impair Fed operational abilities
February 7, 2013

Fed's Evans: hackers did not impair Fed operational abilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s operational abilities were not impaired by a recent breach of a Fed website by hackers, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

The website that was hacked had contact information for banks to use during a natural disaster, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in an interview with CNBC.

“This isn’t an internal operational website, the kind of thing that I have to log into; I’ve got multiple authentication keys, and that’s highly secure,” he said. “It didn’t impair any of our operational abilities.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

