Fed Evans toys with idea of low rates until jobless down to 5.5 percent
April 4, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

Fed Evans toys with idea of low rates until jobless down to 5.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charles Evans, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DAYTON, Ohio (Reuters) - Charles Evans, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said on Thursday the central bank could possibly keep interest rates near zero until unemployment falls to 5.5 percent as long as inflation remains lower than desired in the future.

If inflation continues to underrun the Fed’s official 2-percent target, “that’s something that could possibly come about,” Evans said at the University of Dayton’s RISE student investment forum.

The Fed has said it will keep rates near zero until unemployment, now at 7.7 percent, falls to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation expectations do not rise to 2.5 percent.

Evans’s dovish colleague, Narayana Kocherlakota of the Minneapolis Fed, has pitched a plan to lower that threshold to 5.5 percent joblessness.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
