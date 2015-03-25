FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans says only reason entertaining negative rates is events like QE
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 25, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans says only reason entertaining negative rates is events like QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Sasin Bangkok Forum July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

LONDON (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Wednesday the only reason central bankers were considering negative interest rates was because of current events like the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program.

“Lets be honest, the only reason we are entertaining that is because of current events like the ECB employing QE and everyone else around them struggling with relative monetary issues. In the U.S. we have a different situation,” he said.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Ahmed Aboulenein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.