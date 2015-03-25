Fed's Evans says only reason entertaining negative rates is events like QE

LONDON (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Wednesday the only reason central bankers were considering negative interest rates was because of current events like the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program.
“Lets be honest, the only reason we are entertaining that is because of current events like the ECB employing QE and everyone else around them struggling with relative monetary issues. In the U.S. we have a different situation,” he said.
