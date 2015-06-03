FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans sees high hurdle for U.S. interest-rate hike
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans sees high hurdle for U.S. interest-rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans answers a question at the Chicago Banking Symposium in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The hurdle for raising U.S. interest rates is “pretty high” at the moment, and in fact it is unlikely the economy will be ready for higher rates before next year, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Economic data has come in weaker than expected since when Fed officials last made their quarterly economic forecasts, in March, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters in Chicago.

That means that a rate hike is unlikely to be appropriate until the first half of 2016 or perhaps even later, he said.

If rates go up this year it’s important it is a very shallow increase, he said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tom Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.