Fed's Evans: Looking forward to time when Fed can raise rates

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank’s most dovish policymakers, said Tuesday that he looks forward to the time when the economy is strong enough to handle a Fed rate hike.

Evans made the comment during a discussion of U.S. government debt at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, where some experts proposed that more coordination between the Fed and fiscal authorities could result in a stronger economy, especially when interest rates are pinned near zero.

Evans suggested he saw little merit in that argument, adding that in his view monetary policy independence is crucial to effect policymaking. Policy decisions, he said, should not be driven by whether they hurt or help the Fed’s capital accounts.