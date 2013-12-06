FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans says it's hard to thread needle on inflation
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans says it's hard to thread needle on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not worry too much if inflation temporarily rises above the Fed’s 2 percent goal, a top Fed policymaker said.

“Sometimes I think we are trying to thread the needle” too much on inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at symposium on the Fed’s first 100 years at Loyola University’s Quinlan School of Business.

Inflation is now running much lower than the Fed’s goal, and Fed policies designed to push it back up may possibly overshoot, he said.

But the Fed’s goals on inflation and on achieving maximum employment should be “symmetric,” he said, meaning the Fed should give them equal weight.

Evans also said he is not willing to used monetary policy to lean against the rise in stock prices that some see as a potential bubble.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.