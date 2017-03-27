FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Inflation well under way toward 2 percent target: Fed's Evans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 27, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 5 months ago

Inflation well under way toward 2 percent target: Fed's Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans speaks at the Chicago Banking Symposium in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 3, 2015.Jim Young

MADRID (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations may still be running below the U.S. Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent, though in the shorter term prices are rising toward that figure, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday.

"Inflation is well under way toward our 2 percent target," Evans told a conference in Madrid. "I'd like to see it happen a little bit sooner than many forecast. I still worry that long term inflation expectations are running below our 2 percent inflation objective."

Evans said he did not expect core inflation, which strips out volatile elements like energy prices, would reach the 2 percent target until 2019.

Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.