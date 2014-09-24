FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says 'nervous' about inflation momentum
September 24, 2014 / 7:09 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Evans says 'nervous' about inflation momentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States could stay below the central bank’s 2 percent target for more than two years, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

“I‘m nervous that there’s not as much upward momentum in inflation as I would like,” Evans told reporters after speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“I’d like to get inflation up to our target sooner rather than later. Within two years is faster than my own projection,” said Evans, considered a dove on policy.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrea Ricci

