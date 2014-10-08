FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed must 'live by' its 2-percent inflation target, Evans says
October 8, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed must 'live by' its 2-percent inflation target, Evans says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PLYMOUTH Wisc. (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must “live by” its 2-percent inflation target, treating excessively low inflation as just as big a problem as excessively high inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

“I‘m all for getting interest rates higher,” but only once the economy is ready for it, Evans said.

While the U.S. economy is “on a good path,” with unemployment falling and inflation looking like it will rise back to healthier levels, raising rates should wait until the Fed is more certain about the outlook, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

