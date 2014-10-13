FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans says infrastructure push could help economy
October 13, 2014

Fed's Evans says infrastructure push could help economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday that the U.S. government should take advantage of low borrowing costs to accelerate needed infrastructure investment.

The effort could boost demand, increase growth, and help the Fed achieve its employment and inflation goals, he said.

“There’s a need to invest in infrastructure,” Evans said. “Monetary policy can’t do it all. We wouldn’t have had to do as much if we had some help.”

Evans is the latest central bank official, both in the U.S. and Europe, to suggest fiscal policy and government spending may need to play a role in boosting weak demand.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
