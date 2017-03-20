Fed to wait at least until June to decide next hike: Evans

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely wait at least until a June policy meeting to decide whether to lift U.S. interest rates again, giving it time to digest economic and financial market data as well as any clarity on the Trump administration's fiscal policy plans, a top rate-setter said on Monday.

"June is a time where we will obviously have two meetings to assess how financial markets have evolved, everything happening in Washington and the likelihood of that, and the data evolving (including) whether or not prices are going up," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters.