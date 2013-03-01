FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans: hiking rates too soon would send U.S. into tailspin
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 1, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 5 years

Fed's Evans: hiking rates too soon would send U.S. into tailspin

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

Charles Evans, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - The best way to set the stage for an eventual return to higher interest rates is, paradoxically, to keep rates low for now, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

If the Fed were to raise rates too soon, “what would happen is the economy would slow and we’d find ourselves in another tailspin,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the CFA Society of Iowa.

Evans said he does not see any upward pressure on inflation from wage increases, and does not expect inflation to rise more than half a percentage point above the Fed’s 2 percent target even with the Fed’s current easy monetary policy.

It would be a “big mistake” to withdraw the Fed’s easy-money policy too soon, he said, as some other central banks, including the Bank of Japan, have done.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.