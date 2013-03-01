FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed likely needs to keep up bond buys through 2013: Evans
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 1, 2013 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

Fed likely needs to keep up bond buys through 2013: Evans

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

Charles Evans, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely need to keep buying bonds to boost employment through the end of the year, and longer if the drag from fiscal consolidation is bigger than expected, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I don’t think we are anywhere near the end of the program,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after speaking to the CFA Society of Iowa here. “It’s premature to talk about tapering” the asset-purchase program.

Asked how long he expects the Fed to continue its bond-buying, known as QE3 because it is the Fed’s third round of quantitative easing, he said, “My current guess is through the end of this year,” and perhaps longer if the impact from fiscal consolidation is bigger than currently expected.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Todd Eastham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.