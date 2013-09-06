Fed's Evans says still on fence about September taper

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could begin to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at a meeting later this month, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday, but added he had not yet made up his mind on whether September is the right time to move.

“This is a period where it’s even more important to go into an FOMC meeting with an open mind,” said Evans, referring to the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

There has been cumulative progress on the economy, he said, adding: “I can be persuaded that there has been enough improvement.”