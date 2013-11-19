FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed is 'here to deliver' on jobs growth, Evans says
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 7:32 PM / 4 years ago

Fed is 'here to deliver' on jobs growth, Evans says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Sasin Bangkok Forum July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s biggest challenge today is the credibility of its promise to boost jobs and bring excessively low inflation back to the Fed’s 2-percent goal, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

People need to understand that the Fed is “here to deliver” on both goals, and probably continue to buy bonds until the total purchases under the current bond-buying program reaches about $1.5 trillion, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Illinois Bankers Association.

“I would say the benefits far outweigh the costs” for now, Evans said, of the Fed’s $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program.

“We are going to keep at it,” he said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.