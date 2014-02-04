FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans: pace of QE3 taper is 'reasonable,' 'modest'
February 4, 2014

Fed's Evans: pace of QE3 taper is 'reasonable,' 'modest'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Sasin Bangkok Forum July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

DETROIT (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s cuts to its massive bond-buying program have been “reasonable” and the pace of its reductions have been “modest,” a top Fed official said on Tuesday, expressing support for continued paring of the program.

The Fed’s quantitative easing program has already lasted longer than initially expected, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said after a speech here, but it has finally begun to kick in and jumpstart the recovery.

The unemployment rate can fall to as low as 5 percent to 5.25 percent before undesirable wage pressures may arise, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
