Fed's Evans sees 'high hurdle' to deviating from pace of QE3 taper

Charles Evans, President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DETROIT (Reuters) - Only a sharp economic downturn or unexpected rise in inflation could force the Federal Reserve to pause or speed up the pace at which it is cutting its massive bond-buying program, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I think it’s probably a high hurdle to deviate from that pace over the next several meetings,” Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech here.

Evans said that world financial markets should not be surprised at the Fed’s decision to keep tapering its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, because the cuts come in response to improved momentum in the economy.